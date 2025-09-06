Sports
Josh Allen to Have Jersey Retired at Wyoming in Historic Ceremony
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will return to the University of Wyoming on November 22 to have his number 17 jersey retired during halftime of a game against Nevada.
This will be the first official jersey retirement in the history of Wyoming Cowboys football. “It’s very cool to be remembered there,” Allen said in a video announcing the event. “Coach Bohl and the University of Wyoming, obviously, I wouldn’t be here without them. It’s a pretty cool achievement.”
Allen played for the Cowboys from 2015 to 2017, leading the team to two consecutive eight-win seasons and a berth in the Mountain West Championship game. He finished his college career with 5,066 passing yards, 767 rushing yards, and 57 total touchdowns. He was drafted seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft, marking the highest selection in Wyoming’s history.
University of Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman expressed pride in Allen’s accomplishments. “He is the most high-profile ambassador the University of Wyoming has ever had,” Burman stated. The jersey retirement coincides with Allen’s induction into the Wyoming Sports Hall of Fame.
During his college career, Allen became known for his strong performances and tenacious playing style, including a legendary tackle on a potential interception during the 2016 Mountain West Championship game. Those efforts helped change the perception of Cowboys football and brought national attention to the program.
Following the announcement, fan excitement has grown, with some even planning to travel to Buffalo later in the season to support Allen during the game against the Texans.
The ceremony in November celebrates not only Allen’s contributions to Wyoming football but also reflects the close bond he maintains with his alma mater.
