Josh Allen’s ‘Marriage Weight’ Sparks Online Jokes Amid Training Camp

Buffalo, NY – Josh Allen, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, has become an unexpected topic of conversation during training camp due to his recent appearance. Fans have taken to social media to humorously discuss what they are calling his ‘marriage weight’ following his wedding to actress Hailee Steinfeld.

On August 6, 2025, a viral tweet made waves after it depicted Allen looking slightly different in his red practice jersey. The tweet read, “Josh Allen looks like he’s eating good in his new marriage,” which quickly led to a flurry of memes and jokes about the quarterback’s noticeable happiness.

The light-hearted narrative took off, with Bills Mafia and other fans joining in to celebrate Allen’s new chapter in life. Comments flooded in online, with many echoing sentiments of “same, king,” and speculating whether this change was happy weight or just a baggy jersey.

Allen did not comment on the jokes directly but is known for his sense of humor. This unofficial ‘glow-up’ has provided fans with some much-needed fun during the offseason, amidst more serious sports news.

As one fan put it, the speculation about Allen’s physique coincides perfectly with his first training camp as a married man, adding a personal touch to the football season. Allen and Steinfeld married on May 31 in Santa Barbara, California, in a private ceremony surrounded by family and friends, opting to enforce a no-phone policy to maintain intimacy.

The Bills quarterback showcased his charismatic personality on the series Hard Knocks, where he shared that his wedding was the best night of his life, drawing laughter from teammates and fans alike.

While fans eagerly await the regular season and Allen’s performance on the field, they continue to appreciate this relatable moment in his public life. Whether it’s due to offseason training or post-wedding joys, fans can feel confident that Allen’s thriving personal life could translate into a successful season for the Buffalo Bills.