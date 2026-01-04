Josh Allen Set to Play Against Eagles Despite Injury Scare

ORCHARD PARK, New York – Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to play in the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles after a recent injury scare. The Bills, boasting an 11-4 record, will face the 10-5 Eagles this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Allen had a moment of concern during last week’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but he later reassured fans that he will be ready for the challenge against Philadelphia. “I feel good and I’m ready to go,” Allen said during a press conference.

The Eagles will feature key players such as Jalen Carter and Lane Johnson, who are crucial to their game strategy. This matchup is anticipated to be a thrilling contest, as both teams are vying for playoff positioning.

The game will be televised on FOX, with streaming available through various services including DirecTV and Fubo. Fans can also watch via NFL+ for mobile access. The significance of this game extends beyond just season stats, as both teams are looking to solidify their standings ahead of the playoffs.

With extensive coverage available across multiple platforms, fans will have ample opportunity to catch the action live. DirecTV’s current promotions for new subscribers and the availability of streaming services contribute to a vibrant viewing experience this NFL season.

The Bills are gearing up for a strong performance, aiming to maintain their position as a top contender in the league.