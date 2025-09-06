Josh Allen Signs Endorsement Deal with New Balance for Youth Sports

Firebaugh, California — NFL MVP Josh Allen has signed an endorsement deal with New Balance, impacting his hometown of Firebaugh. The Buffalo Bills quarterback announced the partnership on Friday, solidifying a commitment to support youth sports in his community.

Allen, who has been with Nike since joining the league in 2018, will help fund Firebaugh’s community sports program through this deal. Although the specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed, Allen expressed excitement about his transition to New Balance in a letter to his hometown.

“I’m proud to share I’m joining the New Balance family, a brand that, like Firebaugh, is built on family, community, and authenticity,” Allen said. He highlighted the importance of his roots in Firebaugh, stating, “Firebaugh didn’t have quarterback camps or private trainers. We had heart. We had community. And I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

New Balance has increasingly incorporated professional athletes in its roster, including tennis star Coco Gauff and MLB’s Shohei Ohtani. With Allen’s signing, the company aims to strengthen its presence in football.

Prior to this announcement, Allen was seen wearing New Balance cleats during minicamp, hinting at his shift from Nike. The endorsement aligns with New Balance’s efforts to gain traction in the sports market.

As an additional commitment, Allen was also named the first-ever Performance Advisor for a leading fitness recovery brand earlier this week.

After securing a 13-win season in 2024 and leading the Bills to the AFC Championship Game, Allen is primed for another competitive season, starting with a game against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.