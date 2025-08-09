Josh Allen Tours Bills’ New Stadium Under Construction

Orchard Park, NY — Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, recently toured the team’s new stadium, currently under construction just across the street from Highmark Stadium, where they have played for over 50 years. The new venue promises state-of-the-art features designed to enhance gameplay and fan experience.

During his tour, Allen learned about the stadium’s unique canopy, which will protect most fans from harsh weather while still allowing snow and rain to impact the field. The design aims to preserve the atmosphere that Buffalo fans cherish during home games.

One of the standout features is how the stadium’s engineering addresses the issue of wind, which has historically caused challenges for kickers and quarterbacks. Team owner Terry Pegula explained to Allen how the design minimizes wind effects inside the stadium. He stated, “All the science has been done… we’re protected more on the southwest side, which is the prevailing wind direction.”

Pegula added that specific perforations were created to prevent swirling winds from entering the stadium. “If we didn’t do that, when the wind went over the stadium, it would get sucked in and swirl,” he explained.

The tour also included a sneak peek at the new locker room and training facilities, which are set to feature a hot tub, cold tub, hydrotherapy, sauna, and steam room. These enhancements are anticipated to provide a more effective training environment for the players.

The Bills will play one last season in Highmark Stadium before making the move to their new location. Fans and players alike are excited about the upcoming transition, promising a modern experience that reflects the team’s commitment to excellence both on and off the field.