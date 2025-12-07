Josh Brolin Reflects on Turning Down Avatar Role

LOS ANGELES, CA

Actor Josh Brolin recently opened up about his decision to turn down a role in the blockbuster film Avatar, angering director James Cameron in the process. Brolin discussed this pivotal moment on Graham Bensinger’s show while promoting his memoir, From Under the Truck.

During the interview, Brolin explained that his choice was based on his disinterest in the specific role offered, not a negative opinion of Cameron himself. He said, “It wasn’t an easy choice, and I didn’t take it lightly.” However, Brolin has never confirmed which part he declined, leaving fans to speculate whether it was the lead character, Jake Sully, or Colonel Miles Quaritch.

Since Avatar’s release on December 16, 2009, the film has grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide and reshaped 3D cinema. Despite this success, Brolin remains confident in his career decisions. He previously earned acclaim for his performances in No Country for Old Men and Milk, receiving an Oscar nomination for the latter.

Avatar propelled director James Cameron into cinematic history, but Brolin has also made a name for himself in Hollywood. Notably, he starred as the villain Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and played Gurney Halleck in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Brolin is set to appear in the upcoming film Wake Up Dead Man alongside Daniel Craig, further solidifying his status as a versatile actor.

Reflecting on his career, Brolin says that rejecting Avatar allowed him to pursue roles that truly resonate with him. Rather than feeling regret for passing on the film, he views it as a stepping stone in a fulfilling journey through the entertainment industry.