Entertainment
Josh Brolin Reflects on Friendship with Trump Amid New Film Release
LOS ANGELES, CA – In a recent interview, actor Josh Brolin discussed his past friendship with former President Donald Trump, emphasizing that his portrayal of Monsignor Wicks in the new film “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” was not based on Trump.
Brolin stated, “I could make something up and say it was rooted in a kind of Trumpian greed.” He noted that Wicks represents a character who, once he gains power, faces no boundaries. However, he clarified that his character was not inspired by the president.
<p"I'm not scared of Trump, because even though he says he's staying forever, it's just not going to happen," Brolin said. He expressed confidence that rumors of Trump serving a third term would not materialize, stating, "If it does, then I’ll deal with that moment. But having been a friend of Trump before he was president, I know a different guy."
Brolin and Trump first met while filming “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” in 2010. At the time, Brolin described Trump as a “genius” in marketing. He shared his perspective on Trump’s approach, saying, “There is no greater genius than him in marketing – he takes the weakness of the general population and fills it.”
The actor, known for his roles in “No Country for Old Men” and “Dune,” believes that Trump’s appeal stems from a larger issue within the American populace. He remarked, “I think it’s much less about Trump than it is about the general population and their need for validation.”
While Brolin has praised Trump’s marketing skills, he has also been outspoken against the former president, particularly during the 2020 election. He rejected Trump’s version of masculinity, stating on social media, “I refuse to believe that Donald Trump is our core version of American masculinity.”
As Brolin continues his busy film career, he is currently promoting “Wake Up Dead Man” and is featured in other projects in theaters now.
