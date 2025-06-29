Sports
Josh Hader Leads Team to Victory with Latest Save
Milwaukee, WI – Josh Hader earned his 22nd save of the season in a 7-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
Hader entered the game in the ninth inning, pitching one-third of an inning. He needed only three pitches to close out the game, getting Ian Happ to line out for the final out.
With this performance, Hader has successfully converted all his save opportunities this season, maintaining a perfect record without any blown saves. In 36 2/3 innings of work, he has struck out a remarkable 56 batters.
Hader’s consistent performance makes him one of the top closers in fantasy baseball. His ability to perform under pressure continues to solidify his status in the league.
As the season progresses, fans and fantasy players alike will be watching Hader closely as he aims to maintain his impressive statistics.
Recent Posts
- Morgan Wallen Headlines First Concert at Camp Randall Since 1997
- Investors Anticipate Economic Data Amid Stock Market Rally
- Love Island Drama: Heart Rate Challenge Fuels Feud in Villa
- Channing Tatum, Inka Williams Enjoy Low-Key Romance After Breakup
- New Details Emerge in Air India Flight 171 Crash Investigation
- Aldrich Potgieter Claims First PGA Tour Victory in Dramatic Playoff
- Kylie Page, Beloved Adult Star, Dies at Age 28
- Draymond Green Defends Jalen Green Amid Relationship Controversy
- Singer Rebekah Del Rio, Star of Mulholland Drive, Dies at 57
- Nicolas Hague Traded to Predators, Signs Extension
- Environmental Groups Challenge SeaWorld’s Fireworks Over Pollution Concerns
- Hip Hop Educators Inspire Future Leaders Through Music and Art
- Shooting Near Stonewall Inn Injures Two After NYC Pride March
- Love Island USA Issues Warning Against Cyberbullying Contestants
- Alexandra Daddario Raises Awareness for Pets Through Social Media
- Bradshaw, Roethlisberger Ranked Outside Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks
- Love Island USA Issues Serious Warning Against Cyberbullying
- Jazz Struggle to Trade Clarkson Amid Limited Interest
- Morgan Geekie Signs Six-Year Extension with Boston Bruins
- Austin Barnes Signs Minor League Deal with Giants