Josh Hader Leads Team to Victory with Latest Save

Milwaukee, WI – Josh Hader earned his 22nd save of the season in a 7-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Hader entered the game in the ninth inning, pitching one-third of an inning. He needed only three pitches to close out the game, getting Ian Happ to line out for the final out.

With this performance, Hader has successfully converted all his save opportunities this season, maintaining a perfect record without any blown saves. In 36 2/3 innings of work, he has struck out a remarkable 56 batters.

Hader’s consistent performance makes him one of the top closers in fantasy baseball. His ability to perform under pressure continues to solidify his status in the league.

As the season progresses, fans and fantasy players alike will be watching Hader closely as he aims to maintain his impressive statistics.