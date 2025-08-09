Josh Hutcherson Promotes Adoption with Rescue Dogs for Clear the Shelters

Los Angeles, CA – Actor Josh Hutcherson is using his platform to support the 2025 Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign alongside his two rescue dogs.

Hutcherson, 32, is a devoted dog owner to Driver and Manchi, a dog formerly known as Smudge. His girlfriend, Spanish actress Claudia Traisac, has been part of the pack since they met on the set of their film Escobar: Paradise Lost in 2013. Hutcherson explained the name change for Smudge, commenting, “My girlfriend is from Madrid, and she couldn’t really say Smudge — it’s a hard word to pronounce in Spanish.” Manchi, which means “smudge” in Spanish, has adapted well to her new name.

Hutcherson has been an advocate for rescue animals for nearly a decade. He adopted Driver while filming the first Hunger Games film. He welcomed Manchi into his home four years later. This August, both dogs are featured in the campaign, which promotes pet adoption and raises funds for animal welfare.

Now in its 11th year, the Clear the Shelters campaign involves NBC and Telemundo-owned stations working with hundreds of shelters and rescue organizations. It has helped nearly 1.2 million pets find homes and raised millions for animal welfare initiatives.

“I have two adopted dogs myself, so pet adoption is something that is near and dear to me,” Hutcherson said. “This partnership made a lot of sense to me, and we’re hoping to get as much help as possible.” He believes adopted dogs possess unique personalities that shine through their experiences.

Hutcherson recounted his experience adopting Driver, a pit bull who struggled to walk due to a surgical recovery from a gunshot wound. “He wasn’t allowed to walk on or put any weight on his leg, so I just held him on my lap for the two months. Cut to 13 years later — he’s sixty-five pounds — and he still thinks he should be sitting on my lap all the time,” he laughed.

Driver has learned to swim after undergoing lessons, turning into a great pool companion. Both Driver and Manchi also display some mischievous behavior. Hutcherson noted, “They’re so dramatic and manipulative, too — and it works every time.” He shared a humorous story about how Manchi attempts to steal bones from Driver.

While filming the Hunger Games films, Hutcherson often brought his dogs on set, where Driver made friends with other stars. He finds comfort in having his dogs nearby, stating, “They totally help me with social anxiety. The highs and lows of this job are insane. The amount of love that I get and give to them is a really special bond that’s always there.”

For more information on Hill’s Clear the Shelters campaign, visit their official website.