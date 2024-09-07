Josh Inglis Sets Record with Fastest Century in T20 Internationals

In an impressive display of batting, Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis achieved the fastest century by an Australian in T20 internationals during the second T20 match against Scotland in Edinburgh. Inglis reached 100 runs in just 43 balls, surpassing the previous record of 47 balls, which he shared with Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch.

Australia secured a dominant 70-run victory over Scotland, taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Inglis’ explosive knock of 103 runs off 49 balls included seven sixes and laid the foundation for Australia’s total of 196 runs.

Despite the efforts from Scotland, who were bowled out for 126 runs in 16.4 overs, Australia’s all-rounder Marcus Stoinis delivered a standout performance with the ball, claiming career-best figures of 4 wickets for 23 runs.

After winning the toss and opting to field, Scotland’s captain Richie Berrington witnessed early setbacks as seamer Brad Currie dismissed both Australian openers during the Powerplay. However, a partnership of 92 runs between Inglis and Cameron Green, who scored 36 runs, helped stabilize the innings.

Inglis, reflecting on his record, remarked on the early challenges faced and the necessity of building partnerships, especially after the loss of early wickets. His performance was instrumental in setting a challenging target for the hosts.

Scotland’s response began with a promising start, but the Australian seamers quickly disrupted their momentum. Stoinis’ outstanding bowling performance dismantled the middle order, and only Brandon McMullen managed to contribute significantly with 59 runs before being dismissed.

The series is set to continue with the third and final T20 match scheduled to take place at the same venue shortly, marking a crucial period for both teams ahead of their upcoming fixtures.