Josh Lowe Faces Yankees in Key MLB Prop Bets

New York, NY

Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays are set to face off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The game will be broadcast on YES Network, featuring critical prop bets for Lowe, with hits set at 1 and total bases at 1.5.

This season, Lowe has an average of 0.9 strikeouts and 0.4 walks per game. He has scored 25 runs in 221 plate appearances, collecting 54 hits along the way. His slugging percentage is currently at .380, and his on-base percentage stands at .314.

Over the past 61 games, Lowe averages four plate appearances, gaining approximately 0.9 hits and 1.4 total bases per game. Throughout his career, his statistics include 196 singles, 76 doubles, and 38 home runs. He has also stolen 68 bases, showing his versatility on the field.

In his last ten games, Lowe has struggled, hitting only .195 with seven hits in 39 at-bats. He has recorded one triple and six singles but has not hit any home runs during this stretch. His recent performance includes an average of 3.5 trips to the plate and 0.8 total bases.

The Tampa Bay Rays, averaging 6.7 hits and 3.0 runs in their last five games, rely significantly on Lowe’s contributions. He accounts for 15% of their hits and 9.8% of their total bases. As the Rays prepare to tackle the Yankees, all eyes will be on Lowe’s performance to determine if he can meet the expectations set by the prop bets.