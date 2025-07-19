Josh Lucas Marries Brianna Ruffalo in Vatican City Ceremony

VATICAN CITY – Actor Josh Lucas married meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo in a ceremony at the Vatican on July 18, 2025. The couple shared their joyful news on social media shortly after the event, with Ruffalo posting, “Mr. and Mrs., incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and Holy City.”

Lucas, 54, responded to Ruffalo’s announcement with a heartfelt note, stating, “I love you! Easily one of the greatest days of my life. I am so so grateful.” The pair exchanged vows in an intimate setting, with Lucas in a classic black tuxedo and Ruffalo in a stunning strapless lace gown.

Following their nuptials, Lucas expressed his gratitude, thanking the team that helped orchestrate the wedding. On July 19, he wrote, “A huge thank you to deeply talented @caterinaerrani_photography and to @weddings_italy @paolo_nassi @JinaneKafrouny who helped make the dream of wedding in the #vatican come true. Many many people to thank for this to come.”

Lucas and Ruffalo began dating in 2022, and he proposed to her in 2024. In a prior social media post, he shared his appreciation for Ruffalo, saying, “For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day, this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole. I am so grateful and thrilled she said ‘Yes.'”

Ruffalo, a meteorologist for ABC7 in Los Angeles, reflected on their relationship, stating that meeting Lucas felt like finding her person. The couple’s love story contrasts with Lucas’s previous marriage to Jessica Clencin Henriquez from 2012 to 2014, with whom he shares a son, Noah.

In closing, Ruffalo described saying “yes” to Lucas’s proposal as “the easiest and best question I’ve ever answered.” The couple looks forward to their future together, filled with shared love and commitment.