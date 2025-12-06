Entertainment
Josh McDermitt Joins ‘Fire Country’ as New Character Landon
LOS ANGELES, CA – Actor Josh McDermitt, known for his role on “The Walking Dead,” is set to make his debut on the CBS drama “Fire Country” as a character named Landon. McDermitt will appear in the episode airing on Friday, Dec. 5.
Landon is romantically linked to Chloe, a new character played by Alona Tal, who will be introduced in the episode airing Dec. 12. Though the lead character Bode, played by Max Thieriot, has not yet met Chloe, he shares a significant history with her, as she was his peer tutor in high school.
“The timing might not be right for Bode and Chloe, given her relationship with Landon,” a source said. “Landon also plays a father figure to Chloe’s teenage son, Tyler, who has been struggling since their home was destroyed by a wildfire.”
Conor Sherry portrays Tyler, and he will also make his debut in the show this Friday, crossing paths with Bode. After the exit of his previous love interest, Gabriela Perez, and a recent breakup with Aubrey, Bode finds himself single, setting the stage for potential tension between him and Landon.
Season 4 of “Fire Country” premiered on Oct. 17. The show features a strong ensemble cast, including Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Jules Latimer, and Diane Farr. Billy Burke, who played Vince Leone, exited the series after season 3.
While “Fire Country” has not yet been renewed for a fifth season, its spinoff, “Sheriff Country,” is moving forward with a second season after a successful debut. “Sheriff Country” features Morena Baccarin and airs back-to-back with “Fire Country” on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.
