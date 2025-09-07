Josh Naylor’s Strong Play Sparks Mariners’ Fan Hopes

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners may have found a long-term solution at first base with their recent acquisition of Josh Naylor. Since joining the team just before the MLB trade deadline, Naylor’s performance has impressed fans and analysts alike.

In a recent interview with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, Naylor expressed his enthusiasm for the Seattle fan base. ‘The fan base is crazy. It’s, like, almost electric,’ he said. ‘You can sometimes feel the ground shaking a little bit when something cool happens.’

Naylor’s family echoes his sentiment, enjoying their time in Seattle. ‘So far the fan base has been awesome. Even my family says they’re incredible and probably one of their favorites that they’ve had in my career,’ he added.

His comments about T-Mobile Park have also caught attention. While many players view the park as pitcher-friendly, Naylor believes otherwise. ‘I think it’s a hitter’s park more than a pitcher’s park, to be honest. I think it’s easy to hit here,’ he stated.

Fans and hosts Wyman and Bob are calling for the Mariners to consider re-signing Naylor when he becomes a free agent this winter. They have received numerous texts praising his demeanor and performance since he joined the team. ‘I think he’s made an impression on the field,’ one host noted. ‘It’s been a brief time he’s been here, but he’s made an impression with his just singular focus.’

Analysts suggest that Naylor’s sincerity and matter-of-fact personality make him a desirable asset. His family’s positive experience and his strong comments about the fans indicate a mutual connection that could influence his decision to stay in Seattle.

Naylor’s impressive stats since joining the Mariners include a .701 OPS, although some fans think he needs to perform better as comparisons to his previous team show he has the potential to excel further.

As the Mariners look ahead, the organization must weigh their options regarding Naylor carefully. Whether to push for a contract extension now or allow him to test the free-agent market could have significant implications for the team’s future.