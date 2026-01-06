Sports
Josh Niblett Steps Down as Gainesville High Football Coach After Four Seasons
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Josh Niblett has announced that he is stepping down as the head football coach for the Gainesville High School Red Elephants after four seasons.
Niblett informed his coaching staff of his decision on Monday, just weeks after leading the team to the GHSA Class 5A state championship game in December 2025. The Red Elephants fell short to Thomas County Central.
During his time at Gainesville, Niblett compiled an impressive record of 45 wins and 9 losses, taking the team to the playoffs in each of his four years. However, the 2025 season was marked by challenges, including a player suspension issue that arose from a sideline-clearing brawl in a playoff game.
Despite these challenges, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) allowed Gainesville to continue their playoff run after initially suspending 39 players involved in the incident. Niblett’s leadership helped the team advance through the Class 5A playoffs before reaching the championship game.
The announcement comes as a surprise to many, especially considering that the Red Elephants are set to return several key players next season, including a commitment from a three-star quarterback to Clemson.
Gainesville High School, known for its strong academic and athletic programs, provides a supportive environment for student-athletes. With honors and Advanced Placement courses available, the school prepares students for further education and success beyond high school.
As fans eagerly await updates on the coaching search, the excitement for high school football continues throughout Georgia, with resources like the Rivals High School Scoreboard keeping fans informed on game scores and highlights.
