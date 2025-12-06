Josh Norris Set to Return for Sabres Against Jets

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Josh Norris is expected to rejoin the Buffalo Sabres lineup as they host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at KeyBank Center. The game marks a pivotal moment for the Sabres as they prepare for a challenging six-game road trip following this matchup.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Buffalo is aiming for a much-needed victory to bring their season points percentage back to .500. They are coming off a thrilling comeback victory over the Minnesota Wild, winning in a shootout, which has set the stage for an energized performance against the Jets.

Norris participated in morning skate, taking line rushes between teammates Zach Benson and Tage Thompson. “There’s no easing into coming back 25 games in, or whatever we are,” Norris said. “It’s full go and I feel good. Just excited to get back.” He has been out since the season opener on October 9 due to an upper-body injury.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start in net for the Sabres. The team will look to maintain momentum against a tough Jets squad featuring elite forwards Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Gabriel Vilardi, who have combined for a significant portion of Winnipeg’s scoring.

Currently, the Jets are struggling, having lost four consecutive games prior to their recent victory against Nashville. They are missing their star goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck, who is sidelined due to knee surgery.

The game is crucial for both teams as December begins, and both are looking to secure key points in the standings. This matchup could be a turning point for the Sabres and a much-needed boost for their playoff aspirations.

After their win against the Wild, Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff emphasized the importance of consistency moving forward. Tonight’s game against the Jets will be a critical test for both teams as they navigate through the competitive season.