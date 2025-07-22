Sports
Josh Okogie Joins Houston Rockets on One-Year Deal
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Free agent forward Josh Okogie has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million contract with the Houston Rockets, sources told ESPN.
At 26 years old, Okogie enters his eighth season in the NBA. He has been known for his defensive skills and hustle on the court. Last season, he averaged 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals over 40 games split between the Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Hornets.
This new deal was negotiated by Rockets officials and Calvin Andrews, Okogie’s agent from Klutch Sports. Okogie posted career highs in several categories last season, including field goal percentage and 3-point shooting. Despite his talent, he played a career-low number of games due to injuries.
Okogie was originally drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He spent four seasons there before signing with the Suns in 2022. In January, the Suns traded him to the Hornets, who waived him after one season.
During his time in Phoenix, Okogie developed as a key player but struggled with efficiency. However, last season he showcased potential, hitting a career-best 34.8% from beyond the arc.
Now, Okogie joins a Rockets team that is focusing on rebuilding and enhancing defensive capabilities. He will be reuniting with former teammate Kevin Durant, who was traded to the Rockets last month. This new roster depth aims to help Houston compete for a championship as they rank among the top teams in betting odds for the NBA title next season.
