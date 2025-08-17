Josh Williams Returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series with Optum Sponsorship

Daytona Beach, Florida – Josh Williams is set to return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 after being released by Kaulig Racing earlier this summer. The announcement came on August 15, when Optum revealed they would be sponsoring Williams in four upcoming races.

Williams will drive the No. 45 car for Alpha Prime Racing at Daytona International Speedway, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway. This partnership with Optum marks Williams’ return to the track and adds a new dynamic to his racing career.

“It’s really important for me to have companies that believe in me, my career and my dedication to the hospital tour,” Williams said in a statement. He expressed gratitude for Alloy Employer Services, his long-time partner, and welcomed Optum to his team as well. “This has been a trying time for my family, me and my fans, and the support throughout the garage and my partners has been a bright spot,” he added.

Williams had a promising start to the season with two top-10 finishes before his departure from Kaulig Racing. The driver, known for his work ethic and car maintenance skills, is eager to make an impact with his new team.

Chris Estey, CMO at Alloy Employer Services, shared excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing their commitment to employee well-being alongside Optum. “This exciting collaboration brings together Optum’s industry-leading commitment to employee well-being and Alloy’s dedication to proactive risk management, fueling Josh’s drive both on the track and in promoting employee health, safety, and wellness,” Estey said.

Williams, who has recorded 17 top-10 finishes in his 240-race NASCAR Xfinity Series career, is looking forward to making his mark starting next weekend at Daytona.