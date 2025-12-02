Joshua Tree Park Braces for Crowds This Thanksgiving Weekend

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KESQ) — Joshua Tree National Park is expected to be bustling with visitors during the Thanksgiving weekend. Park officials are cautioning guests about long lines, full campgrounds, and limited parking availability.

The High Desert area draws many visitors during the holiday season, creating a mix of celebrations and congested streets. “You can’t find parking anywhere, it’s very festive, but it is very packed always,” said Daviahn Wingate, a frequent visitor.

Local businesses, such as Crossroads Café, are also preparing for the influx of tourists. “It’s been steadily growing; we’re a tiny little restaurant and right now we have an hour wait,” stated Levon Kaxarian, managing partner at the café.

Those planning to visit are encouraged to purchase their park entrance passes online in advance to save time at the entrance gates. Visitors should note that the park sees the heaviest traffic between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and may also consider using alternate entrances, such as those in Twentynine Palms and Cottonwood, which are typically less crowded.

Park officials advise everyone to plan ahead to fully enjoy the beautiful holiday atmosphere while managing the challenges of the expected crowds.