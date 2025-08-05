Sports
Joshuah Bledsoe Signs with Tennessee Titans, Aiming for NFL Revival
Nashville, TN – Joshuah Bledsoe, the former New England Patriots safety, has found a new opportunity with the Tennessee Titans after a series of setbacks in his NFL career.
Bledsoe, selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by New England, faced significant challenges during his tenure with the team. He missed most of his rookie season due to injuries and only appeared in four games in 2022, where he recorded one tackle.
After his release from the Patriots in August 2022, Bledsoe signed with the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League before later agreeing to a futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was released by the Steelers in June.
Recent reports confirmed Bledsoe’s signing with the Titans, with Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports noting, “Former Patriots and Steelers safety Joshuah Bledsoe is signing with the Titans, per source.” The move comes as Tennessee seeks to bolster its secondary depth.
Despite being well-stocked at the position, with starters Amani Hooker and Xavier Woods, Bledsoe’s presence could provide much-needed support, particularly on the practice squad. If he does not secure a long-term position with the Titans, there is potential for a reunion with the Patriots, who are also deep in safety with players like Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers leading the charge.
The Patriots are currently focused on their training camp, with practices resuming on Tuesday morning, but they are likely keeping an eye on Bledsoe’s progress with his new team.
Recent Posts
- Matt Smith Cast as Villain in New Star Wars Film
- James Cameron to Direct Film Adaptation of ‘Ghosts of Hiroshima’
- WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Laid to Rest in Private Florida Funeral
- Television Academy Unveils Televerse Festival with Star-Studded Lineup
- Southern California Faces Wildfires Amid Unseasonably High Temperatures
- Alfie Wise, Actor and Burt Reynolds’ Friend, Dies at 82
- Letters to Epstein Spark Renewed Scrutiny on Notable Figures
- WNBA Faces Exciting Matchups with Key Players Missing
- Madison Keys Takes on Clara Tauson in WTA Montreal Quarterfinal
- Bernie Sanders Urges Senate to Block Arms Sales to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis
- Senators Urge Labor Secretary to Roll Back Biden’s Farm Regulations
- RSF Urges Protection for Journalists in Guatemala
- Trump Signs Fitness Order Amid Obesity Concerns
- Calvin Harris Shares Graphic Photos After Welcoming Baby Boy Micah
- Investigation Launched into Powassan Virus on Martha’s Vineyard
- Hinge Health Shares Rise After Strong IPO Report
- Rising Star Zavier Scott Shines at Vikings Training Camp
- Trump Signs Executive Order for 2028 Olympics Task Force in LA
- Nacional Faces Cúcuta in Crucial Copa BetPlay Match
- Sean Payton’s Plans for New Broncos QB Bo Nix