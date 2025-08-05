Joshuah Bledsoe Signs with Tennessee Titans, Aiming for NFL Revival

Nashville, TN – Joshuah Bledsoe, the former New England Patriots safety, has found a new opportunity with the Tennessee Titans after a series of setbacks in his NFL career.

Bledsoe, selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by New England, faced significant challenges during his tenure with the team. He missed most of his rookie season due to injuries and only appeared in four games in 2022, where he recorded one tackle.

After his release from the Patriots in August 2022, Bledsoe signed with the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League before later agreeing to a futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was released by the Steelers in June.

Recent reports confirmed Bledsoe’s signing with the Titans, with Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports noting, “Former Patriots and Steelers safety Joshuah Bledsoe is signing with the Titans, per source.” The move comes as Tennessee seeks to bolster its secondary depth.

Despite being well-stocked at the position, with starters Amani Hooker and Xavier Woods, Bledsoe’s presence could provide much-needed support, particularly on the practice squad. If he does not secure a long-term position with the Titans, there is potential for a reunion with the Patriots, who are also deep in safety with players like Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers leading the charge.

The Patriots are currently focused on their training camp, with practices resuming on Tuesday morning, but they are likely keeping an eye on Bledsoe’s progress with his new team.