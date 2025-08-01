Joy Reid Calls Out Piers Morgan’s Racist Rhetoric on His Show

LOS ANGELES, CA — Joy Reid, former MSNBC host, recently confronted British television commentator Piers Morgan over his inflammatory rhetoric during an appearance on his show “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” Reid, who intended to engage in a dialogue with diverse political viewpoints, found herself facing Morgan’s aggressive tactics.

Reid explained on her podcast “The Joy Reid Show” that she initially agreed to appear on Morgan’s program to discuss President Donald Trump‘s policies and her own media endeavors. However, she did not expect the interview to devolve into a series of accusations and pre-edited clips highlighting her past controversies.

In her remarks, Reid stated, “The interview was a cheap, sleazy, very Piers Morgan pivot… to take the heat off of the right and Trump and put it right where the right needs to be, on the Black lady.” She accused Morgan’s production team of pre-planning the attack by presenting edited footage and staging confrontations. Reid shared an email screenshot to support her claims.

Reid noted that Morgan did not stick to their intended discussion topics and instead focused on her controversial blog posts from over 15 years ago, as well as a conservative commentator’s accusations against her. “He never misses an opportunity to play gotcha with Black guests,” she said, highlighting what she sees as a larger trend of racial targeting.

This isn’t the first time Morgan’s methods have been scrutinized. In May, commentator Marc Lamont Hill criticized him for allowing a guest to use a racial slur on his show, labeling it as an effort to boost ratings through racial harm. Earlier, in a debate, Cornel West called Morgan a racist over discussions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Additionally, Morgan’s history includes controversial comments about Meghan Markle and degrading remarks about various racial and ethnic groups. His previous actions have drawn ire from several public figures who accuse him of exploiting racial tensions for entertainment.

As Reid stated, Morgan claims that his remarks are simply free speech, but many see his comments as racially charged and divisive. The criticism from Reid and others underscores a growing unwillingness to tolerate bigotry in the media.