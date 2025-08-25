Joy Taylor Blasts Jason Whitlock on Cam Newton Podcast

Los Angeles, CA — Joy Taylor did not hold back during her recent appearance on Cam Newton‘s Funky Friday podcast, where she fiercely criticized her former colleague Jason Whitlock. The episode, recorded on August 23, reignited a long-standing feud between the two.

The tension escalated after Whitlock made comments about Taylor in relation to a harassment lawsuit involving FOX Sports, criticizing her appearance. Taylor, who left FOX Sports last month, responded aggressively to his remarks during the podcast.

When asked about Whitlock’s comments, Taylor expressed disbelief that he is still relevant, saying, “Every time someone brings him up, I can’t believe he’s still with us. I don’t think anything works harder than his cholesterol if he’s being honest.” She further mocked Whitlock’s character, calling him a recluse who is unlikely to be seen in public.

“You’re never going to see him. He’s hiding, which is where he should stay,” she stated. “I don’t think he goes to the grocery store. You can wait forever; you’re not going to see him.” These comments quickly gained traction on social media, with mixed reactions from the public.

Moreover, she questioned whether anyone truly cares about Whitlock, bluntly stating, “Who loves Jason? Does God love Jason? I do not.” This marks Taylor’s most direct rebuttal against Whitlock, amid simmering tensions following her departure from FOX Sports.

Following her exit from the network, Taylor has embarked on a media tour, although she has not yet confirmed her next long-term role. She plans to continue hosting her podcast, where she now leads solo after her co-host’s departure. Reports also suggest that Taylor is looking to establish her own production company in the future.