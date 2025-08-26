Entertainment
Joy Taylor Digs at Jason Whitlock After Controversial Comments
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Joy Taylor has responded to Jason Whitlock’s earlier comments about her, in which he made a bizarre remark about her ‘peanut butter skin.’ The feud has escalated following Taylor’s recent departure from Fox Sports amid a bombshell lawsuit.
In January, Whitlock, who previously worked with FS1, claimed that he avoided Taylor due to her physical appearance as he was tempted by her beauty. His comments quickly went viral and sparked backlash.
Speaking to Cam Newton, Taylor shot back at Whitlock, referencing his weight. ‘Every time someone brings up Jason Whitlock, I’m like… I can’t believe he’s still with us. I don’t think anything works harder than his cholesterol, to be honest,’ she joked.
Taylor also dismissed Whitlock’s comments, claiming not to have watched any of his videos. ‘He said something about peanut butter, right? What a shock, food…’ she added. Newton reminded her of Whitlock’s earlier statements about his attraction to her, which she responded to sarcastically.
In light of her remarks, Whitlock took to social media claiming Taylor is ‘out over her skis.’ He suggested that someone should help her with what he termed ‘gangsta delusions.’
Taylor’s exit from Fox Sports this summer came shortly after a lawsuit was filed by former FS1 hairstylist Noushin Faraji, who accused Taylor of using sexual relationships to advance her career. Taylor has denied all allegations mentioned in the lawsuit.
Despite these claims, Taylor insisted that her dismissal was unrelated to the lawsuit. In a recent interview, she stated, ‘That situation and that suit had nothing to do with the changes that happened at FS1.’ She pointed out that several shows were cut as part of a larger shift in the network’s direction.
Recent Posts
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years