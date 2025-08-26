Joy Taylor Digs at Jason Whitlock After Controversial Comments

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Joy Taylor has responded to Jason Whitlock’s earlier comments about her, in which he made a bizarre remark about her ‘peanut butter skin.’ The feud has escalated following Taylor’s recent departure from Fox Sports amid a bombshell lawsuit.

In January, Whitlock, who previously worked with FS1, claimed that he avoided Taylor due to her physical appearance as he was tempted by her beauty. His comments quickly went viral and sparked backlash.

Speaking to Cam Newton, Taylor shot back at Whitlock, referencing his weight. ‘Every time someone brings up Jason Whitlock, I’m like… I can’t believe he’s still with us. I don’t think anything works harder than his cholesterol, to be honest,’ she joked.

Taylor also dismissed Whitlock’s comments, claiming not to have watched any of his videos. ‘He said something about peanut butter, right? What a shock, food…’ she added. Newton reminded her of Whitlock’s earlier statements about his attraction to her, which she responded to sarcastically.

In light of her remarks, Whitlock took to social media claiming Taylor is ‘out over her skis.’ He suggested that someone should help her with what he termed ‘gangsta delusions.’

Taylor’s exit from Fox Sports this summer came shortly after a lawsuit was filed by former FS1 hairstylist Noushin Faraji, who accused Taylor of using sexual relationships to advance her career. Taylor has denied all allegations mentioned in the lawsuit.

Despite these claims, Taylor insisted that her dismissal was unrelated to the lawsuit. In a recent interview, she stated, ‘That situation and that suit had nothing to do with the changes that happened at FS1.’ She pointed out that several shows were cut as part of a larger shift in the network’s direction.