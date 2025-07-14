Joy Taylor Exits Fox Sports Amid Major Show Cancellations

New York, NY – Joy Taylor is leaving Fox Sports following the network’s decision to cancel three of its underperforming shows, including “Speak,” which she co-hosted.

The cancellations, confirmed by sources briefed on the matter, come amid ongoing struggles for audience growth. In addition to “Speak,” the morning programs “Breakfast Ball” and “The Facility” will also end.

Taylor’s exit follows nearly a decade at Fox Sports and coincides with various harassment allegations against former programming executive Charlie Dixon. In one of the lawsuits, former hairstylist Noushin Faraji accused Taylor of advising her to “get over it” in relation to claims of sexual assault against Dixon, which Taylor has denied.

“Speak” was co-hosted by Taylor, former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson, and Paul Pierce. Taylor’s contract was up this year and reportedly not renewed. Dixon, who oversaw the shows, left the network earlier this year amid misconduct allegations.

Other shows affected include “Breakfast Ball,” hosted by Craig Carton, Mark Schlereth, and Danny Parkins, and “The Facility,” featuring former NFL players Emanuel Acho, Chase Daniel, James Jones, and LeSean McCoy. Both morning programs had difficulty attracting viewers in their programming slots.

Colin Cowherd‘s “The Herd” and “First Things First” with Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes will continue to air unchanged. FS1 is expected to announce new programming to replace the canceled shows.

Fox Sports has not released an official statement regarding these changes.