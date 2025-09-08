Joyner Lucas Teases New Music Video with Mýa Collaboration

Los Angeles, CA — Joyner Lucas has fans buzzing with excitement after sharing a captivating photo with R&B star Mýa. The two are seen lying in bed together, showcasing a close embrace, serving as a teaser for Lucas’s upcoming music video.

Lucas posted the photo with a straightforward caption: “Video dropping Friday (starring Mýa).” This announcement set social media ablaze, generating playful comments from fans.

One fan humorously remarked, “Ashanti, Regina AND Mya!!?? The Thanos of 90’s childhood crushes,” highlighting Lucas’s trend of featuring notable names in his videos. Another fan quipped, “when’s he gonna bag Nia Long?” while another commented, “Every woman after your features finds a man I see what Mya doing.”

The new music video follows Lucas’s recent album release, ADHD 2, which is a sequel to his 2020 debut, ADHD. He has been actively promoting his latest project with singles like “One Of Them.”

In addition to the music, Lucas is gearing up for an international rap battle against Skepta, promising plenty of entertainment for fans. With high-profile collaborations, new music, and competitive rap battles, Joyner Lucas aims to keep the spotlight on himself.

Fans eagerly await the release on Friday, curious to see how the chemistry between Joyner and Mýa will unfold in the anticipated music video.