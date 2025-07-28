JPMorgan Analysts Forecast Strong Future for Nike and Charter Communications

NEW YORK, NY — JPMorgan analysts have a positive outlook for Nike, upgrading the company’s stock to an overweight rating from neutral. Analyst Matthew Boss raised his price target for Nike shares to $93 from $64, suggesting an 18% increase compared to the recent closing price of $76.27. Although Nike’s shares have risen less than 1% this year, the new target indicates confidence in the company’s recovery.

Boss noted that Nike is at a turning point for revenue growth as it looks ahead to the second half of 2026 and fiscal year 2027. ‘We see the model at an inflection for revenue growth to re-accelerate into 2H26/FY27,’ he wrote, emphasizing improvements in product innovation and sales.

In addition, Boss highlighted opportunities for Nike to recover over 500 basis points of operating margin losses. He said that global inventory and sales growth are on track to align by mid-2026, which should enhance market performance. He added, ‘Our work points to initial wholesale partner feedback to Spring/Summer ‘26 product as ‘very favorable.’

Meanwhile, in the telecommunications sector, Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications to an outperform rating from market perform. Analyst Laurent Yoon, however, lowered the price target to $380 from $410, while still indicating a potential upside of around 23%. Charter shares have dropped 10% so far this year.

Yoon acknowledged that Charter’s fundamentals remain challenging but expects significant improvement in the company’s financials by 2026. He stated, ‘Charter’s financial narrative is expected to improve in ‘26 and more substantially in ‘27 as Capex declines.’

Yoon also expressed optimism over Charter’s mobile business, stating that the company’s mobile net adds are at healthy levels. The analyst believes that, although cable companies like Charter may not regain their former dominance, they are resilient and capable of adaptation in a shifting industry landscape.

These forecasts by JPMorgan and Bernstein suggest that both Nike and Charter Communications are positioning themselves for growth, despite the hurdles they currently face.