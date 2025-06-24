Jrue Holiday Traded to Trail Blazers in Major Celtics Move

Boston, MA — Jrue Holiday‘s tenure with the Boston Celtics has come to an end as the team traded the veteran guard to the Portland Trail Blazers. The deal, confirmed by ESPN’s Shams Charania, involves Holiday going to Portland in exchange for guard Anfernee Simons and two second-round draft picks. This significant trade marks a pivotal moment in Boston’s offseason roster retooling.

Holiday’s exit follows a disappointing end to the Celtics’ playoff run against the New York Knicks. The loss not only eliminated them in the second round but also resulted in Jayson Tatum suffering a torn Achilles. Tatum’s injury raises questions about Boston’s championship ambitions as he may miss a significant portion or all of the upcoming season.

As part of a financial strategy, the Celtics decided to part ways with Holiday, whose contract included over $100 million remaining over three years, including a player option for the 2027-28 season worth $37.2 million. Holiday, who averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists last season, played a crucial role on Boston’s championship-winning team in 2024.

Despite his contributions, Holiday’s performance had declined slightly due to injuries in the past season. He expressed a desire to remain with the Celtics after their playoff exit, stating, “I think that we had the best team in the league.” However, the trade opens new opportunities for him to enhance his already impressive career, which includes two championships and two Olympic gold medals.

For the Blazers, acquiring Holiday adds valuable experience to a team that struggled last season, finishing with a 36-46 record. Holiday’s strong perimeter defense and veteran leadership will be key as Portland looks to improve. As a professional with a reputation for defensive excellence, he joins a roster eager for a turnaround.

On the other hand, the Celtics welcome the young Simons, who has averaged 19.3 points and 4.8 assists. At just 26 years old, Simons is poised to contribute immediately, especially with Tatum’s uncertain return. This shift not only addresses the Celtics’ immediate needs but also allows them to reduce payroll significantly, saving about $40 million in tax liabilities for the upcoming season.

As both teams move forward, this trade stands out as a significant step in reshaping their rosters, aligning with each team’s future goals.