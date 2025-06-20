JSX Announces New ATR Service, Expanding U.S. Operations

PARIS — JSX, a public charter airline based in Texas, will begin using ATR aircraft by late 2025. The announcement came during the Paris Airshow on June 19, 2025. JSX plans to lease two ATR 42-600 airplanes to expand its hop-on service, offering a more convenient option for travelers.

Along with the lease, JSX signed a Letter of Intent for 15 additional ATR HighLine-equipped aircraft, including ATR 42-600s and All-Business Class ATR 72-600s. This marks ATR’s first entry into the public charter market in the United States, which is expected to open new travel routes for JSX.

ATR will assist JSX with a Global Maintenance Agreement to ensure reliability and availability of the newly introduced aircraft. JSX Chief Executive Officer Alex Wilcox stated, “The ATR-600 series will bring over 1,000 new airports into reach for JSX, expanding access to reliable public charter flights across the United States.”

The ATR 42-600s will feature a premium interior layout, equipped with 30 seats that provide business-class legroom, complimentary cocktails, and gourmet snacks. JSX is also working to install Starlink high-speed internet on these aircraft.

Nathalie Tarnaud-Laude, CEO of ATR, mentioned, “We are delighted to welcome JSX as a new ATR operator and see our aircraft entering the dynamic U.S. market. JSX’s model is a perfect match for our ATR HighLine collection, meeting the demand for low-emission, high-end air travel.”

This collaboration underlines JSX’s commitment to enhancing air travel convenience while tapping into the growing demand for sustainable aviation solutions.