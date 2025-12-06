JSX Secures Three-Year Lease Amid Santa Monica Airport’s 2028 Closure

SANTA MONICA, California — The City of Santa Monica has approved a three-year lease allowing JetSuiteX, known as JSX, to operate at Santa Monica Airport until November 30, 2028. This decision, announced on December 2, is part of a broader plan to close the airport by midnight on December 31, 2028, as mandated by a federal consent decree with the Federal Aviation Administration.

City officials say this lease aligns with their commitment to adhering to the agreement that ensures the legal ability to shut down the facility on schedule. JSX’s proposal underwent a comprehensive review assessing safety, environmental impact, traffic, and policy implications, according to city staff.

Noise standards played a crucial role in the evaluation. The city reports that modeling and historical data confirm the airport’s noise levels meet community standards. JSX must adhere to a 95 dBA single-event noise limit and comply with other local environmental regulations.

According to City Manager Oliver Chi, the permits granted will not affect the airport’s scheduled closure. “All Santa Monica Airport leases will expire, or be terminated by the City, before the closure date,” he stated. City staff will continue to monitor JSX’s compliance with operational restrictions, environmental standards, and noise regulations.

JSX, which operates as a public charter service, aims to capitalize on the expanding market for semi-private air travel. On December 19, 2025, the carrier plans to launch daily flights between Santa Monica and Las Vegas, with one-way fares starting between $149 and $199.

Despite excitement for JSX returning to Santa Monica, not all local residents are supportive. On November 21, a group called Measure LC Defense filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming it violated the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) during the approval of JSX’s commercial operations permit. They seek to void the permit and mandate a full environmental impact review.

The city’s analysis maintains that federal law controls some decisions about airport access for qualified aviation users and argues that a new CEQA review is unnecessary. The ongoing litigation does not automatically halt JSX’s plans, meaning operations could potentially commence while the lawsuit unfolds.

With JSX at the helm, Santa Monica Airport stands to become a significant hub for the burgeoning semi-private travel market, providing an alternative travel option even amidst controversy and legal challenges.