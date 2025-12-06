News
JSX Secures Three-Year Lease Amid Santa Monica Airport’s 2028 Closure
SANTA MONICA, California — The City of Santa Monica has approved a three-year lease allowing JetSuiteX, known as JSX, to operate at Santa Monica Airport until November 30, 2028. This decision, announced on December 2, is part of a broader plan to close the airport by midnight on December 31, 2028, as mandated by a federal consent decree with the Federal Aviation Administration.
City officials say this lease aligns with their commitment to adhering to the agreement that ensures the legal ability to shut down the facility on schedule. JSX’s proposal underwent a comprehensive review assessing safety, environmental impact, traffic, and policy implications, according to city staff.
Noise standards played a crucial role in the evaluation. The city reports that modeling and historical data confirm the airport’s noise levels meet community standards. JSX must adhere to a 95 dBA single-event noise limit and comply with other local environmental regulations.
According to City Manager Oliver Chi, the permits granted will not affect the airport’s scheduled closure. “All Santa Monica Airport leases will expire, or be terminated by the City, before the closure date,” he stated. City staff will continue to monitor JSX’s compliance with operational restrictions, environmental standards, and noise regulations.
JSX, which operates as a public charter service, aims to capitalize on the expanding market for semi-private air travel. On December 19, 2025, the carrier plans to launch daily flights between Santa Monica and Las Vegas, with one-way fares starting between $149 and $199.
Despite excitement for JSX returning to Santa Monica, not all local residents are supportive. On November 21, a group called Measure LC Defense filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming it violated the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) during the approval of JSX’s commercial operations permit. They seek to void the permit and mandate a full environmental impact review.
The city’s analysis maintains that federal law controls some decisions about airport access for qualified aviation users and argues that a new CEQA review is unnecessary. The ongoing litigation does not automatically halt JSX’s plans, meaning operations could potentially commence while the lawsuit unfolds.
With JSX at the helm, Santa Monica Airport stands to become a significant hub for the burgeoning semi-private travel market, providing an alternative travel option even amidst controversy and legal challenges.
Recent Posts
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu
- NFL Fines Buccaneers for Taunting Gesture After Touchdown Celebration
- Napoli Hosts Juventus in Key Serie A Showdown on December 7
- Tee Higgins Clears Concussion, Set to Boost Bengals Against Bills