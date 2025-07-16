Juan Fernando Quintero Set to Rejoin River Plate

Buenos Aires, Argentina — Juan Fernando Quintero‘s return to River Plate is close to being finalized. According to Pipe Sierra, the club has improved their offer, and América de Cali has accepted the new terms.

The deal reportedly involves a transfer fee of two and a half million dollars. However, as of now, the clubs still need to agree on payment details. Quintero’s departure from América de Cali is now imminent, allowing him to reunite with coach Marcelo Gallardo.

Gallardo addressed the situation during a press conference this weekend. He mentioned, “We hope to resolve his situation. It will also depend on availability because there is still no agreement, but it is quite advanced and we will see if it can be finalized as soon as possible.”

He added, “This week we might be able to finish resolving some issues.” The confirmation of Quintero’s transfer could come any day now, as fans eagerly anticipate his return.