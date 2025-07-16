Sports
Juan Fernando Quintero Set to Rejoin River Plate
Buenos Aires, Argentina — Juan Fernando Quintero‘s return to River Plate is close to being finalized. According to Pipe Sierra, the club has improved their offer, and América de Cali has accepted the new terms.
The deal reportedly involves a transfer fee of two and a half million dollars. However, as of now, the clubs still need to agree on payment details. Quintero’s departure from América de Cali is now imminent, allowing him to reunite with coach Marcelo Gallardo.
Gallardo addressed the situation during a press conference this weekend. He mentioned, “We hope to resolve his situation. It will also depend on availability because there is still no agreement, but it is quite advanced and we will see if it can be finalized as soon as possible.”
He added, “This week we might be able to finish resolving some issues.” The confirmation of Quintero’s transfer could come any day now, as fans eagerly anticipate his return.
Recent Posts
- Christian Bale Makes Rare Family Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Show
- Nicolas Cage Confirms Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker from ’90s
- League of Legends Tournament Kicks Off at 2025 Esports World Cup
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026
- 2025 MLB Draft Day 2 Highlights: Key Picks from Rounds 4-20
- Raiders Waive Quarterback Carter Bradley Ahead of Training Camp
- Diane Parry Triumphs in Thrilling Hamburg Opener at MSC Ladies Open
- Monsoon Moisture Promises Storms in Arizona’s Valley
- League of Legends Patch 25.14 Set to Revamp Champions and Gameplay
- Hot Weather Takes Center Stage in Hazard, Kentucky
- Caitlyn Jenner Attends Brody’s Wedding After Friend’s Tragic Death
- Two Dead as Flash Flooding Hits New Jersey During Storm
- BTS’s Jungkook Returns to Instagram, Gains 2 Million Followers in Less Than 24 Hours
- Tensions Rise Among WWE Stars as The Rock Stirs Controversy
- PFL Champion Timur Khizriev Hospitalized After Being Shot in Dagestan
- Man of Steel Surges Back as New Superman Release Impresses
- Star-Studded Cast Announced for Hollywood Bowl’s Jesus Christ Superstar
- House of the Dragon Season 2 Struggles at 2025 Emmys
- Bengal Law Expands Car Accident Services in Deltona
- Candy Crush Maker King to Cut 200 Jobs in Major Layoff