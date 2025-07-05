Juan Soto and Jeff McNeil Lead Mets to Victory Over Yankees

NEW YORK — Juan Soto delivered a stellar performance to help the New York Mets defeat the New York Yankees 6-5 in the Subway Series opener at Citi Field on July 4, 2025. Soto’s home run and two other hits contributed to the Mets’ third consecutive victory.

Playing against his former team, Soto received a warm welcome from Mets fans before his first at-bat. He responded spectacularly, hitting a two-run homer to tie the game in the first inning. “That was awesome,” said Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil, who also hit a crucial two-run home run in the seventh inning. “He had a great day. It’s fun to watch.” Soto’s home run marked his 21st of the season as he continues an impressive stretch, recently earning National League Player of the Month honors.

The Yankees jumped out to an early lead with back-to-back home runs from Jasson Domínguez and Aaron Judge. However, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza praised Soto’s quick response, saying, “That was the setting-the-tone moment. ‘OK, they punch, we’re going to punch back. Here we are.'”

Despite rocky starts from both teams, with the Mets also overcoming a difficult stretch earlier in the season, the rivalry remained fierce. “This is a huge series,” said relief pitcher Reed Garrett, who held the Yankees scoreless in the final two innings. “It’s what everybody in New York looks forward to.”

Soto’s day continued to shine as he added a double and a single, showing the form that had been expected from him since his trade. His recent turnaround has him hitting .348 over the past month, with 10 home runs during that span. The Mets are now hopeful that they can build on this momentum as they face the Yankees in the remaining games of the series.

McNeil’s seventh-inning homer ultimately secured the win, with the Mets overcoming the Yankees behind Soto’s heroics and McNeil’s late-game composure. “It’s what you expect out of games like this,” Mendoza said, reflecting on the intense rivalry. “I’m glad we got the job done today.”