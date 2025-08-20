Juan Soto’s Performance Highlights Little League Classic Matchup

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto faced mixed reviews during the Little League Classic game against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday night. A Canadian Little Leaguer went viral for his candid opinion about Soto, stating, ‘Eh, he’s kinda overrated,’ while expressing a preference to meet Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

This exchange occurred during an ESPN broadcast, where Australian Little Leaguer Issei Hamano enthusiastically mentioned wanting to get Soto’s autograph. However, Misha Lee from Canada surprised viewers with his less-than-stellar praise for Soto. Both players, Soto and Raleigh, played key roles as their teams competed in the event, part of the Little League World Series festivities.

The Mets emerged victorious, winning 7-3 against the Mariners. Despite the win, Soto’s performance was lackluster; he finished the game 0-for-3, but he did manage two walks. Meanwhile, Raleigh stood out with a strong performance, going 2-for-5, including a home run that marked his league-leading 47th of the season.

Raleigh has been having an impressive season, resulting in his selection as an All-Star, while Soto, who signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets, has struggled to maintain the same level of acclaim this year. Soto is batting .251 with 30 home runs and leads the majors with 96 walks.

The annual Little League Classic presents a rare chance for young baseball fans to meet their heroes and watch an MLB game in an intimate setting. This year, Soto’s name was on the tip of many young fans’ tongues, albeit with mixed feelings from Misha Lee.