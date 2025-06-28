Juan Soto’s Two Homers Lead Mets to 7-3 Victory Over Braves

QUEENS, New York — Juan Soto sparked the New York Mets to a much-needed win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, hitting two home runs in a 7-3 victory at Citi Field. The win ended the Mets’ three-game losing streak and marked only their second win in their last 12 games.

Soto’s offensive display made history as he recorded his 27th career multi-homer game, the most by any player before turning 27, surpassing Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx. His first home run came in the fourth inning, followed by another in the seventh.

Ronny Mauricio also contributed significantly to the game, hitting a solo home run in the third inning and finishing with three hits as he fights to maintain his spot on the roster.

The Mets took control of the game with a five-run third inning, featuring a mix of sac flies from Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor, as well as RBI singles from Brett Baty and Brandon Nimmo. Starting pitcher Clay Holmes recovered from a previous shaky performance, allowing just one run on three hits over five innings while striking out two.

Following Holmes, the bullpen stepped up, with Brandon Waddell, José Buttó, and Ryne Stanek combining to pitch three scoreless innings. Despite allowing two runs in the ninth inning, Edwin Díaz entered to close the game and secure the win.

The Mets had four players with multi-hit games, including Soto, Mauricio, Baty, and Jeff McNeil, showcasing a strong offensive effort.

The Mets look to even the four-game series against the Braves on Thursday night, with Griffin Canning (7-3, 3.91 ERA) set to face Atlanta’s Grant Holmes (4-6, 3.71 ERA) at 7:10 p.m.