Juanes Discusses Emotional Journey with Daughter Luna During Teens

BOGOTÁ, Colombia – Colombian singer Juanes recently opened up about his difficult relationship with his daughter Luna during her teenage years. In an interview with Canal Trece, he shared how they experienced a painful period of distance, describing himself as feeling ‘invisible’ to her.

Juanes, known for his emotional lyrics and sensitivity, spoke about the challenges he faced as a father. ‘There was a time when I did not exist for her. She ignored me, we fought constantly,’ he said, visibly moved.

The turning point came when Luna was about 17. The typical rebelliousness of adolescence led to regular conflicts and emotional disconnection, deeply affecting Juanes. He acknowledged, ‘It’s very hard as a parent to feel you cannot communicate with your daughter; everything you say is met with rejection.’

Instead of being overwhelmed by the pain, Juanes turned to music to express his feelings. His introspection inspired the song ‘Vida Cotidiana,’ from his latest album of the same name, released in May 2025. ‘I wrote that song while crying. It was like writing a letter I did not dare to read to her aloud,’ he confessed.

‘Vida Cotidiana’ has been praised for its emotional depth, exploring common family life struggles, changing love, and the challenges of parenthood. The relationship with Luna became one of the album’s most significant themes.

Over time, the bond between father and daughter has improved. Juanes noted that they now share a strong and trusting connection. Luna is often among the first to hear his new songs. ‘We talk about everything now. She gives me her opinion on my music, and I listen to her. We’ve reconnected in a beautiful way,’ he shared.

Luna Aristizábal, the daughter of Juanes and model Karen Martínez, has grown up in the public eye but has maintained a relatively low profile. Her father takes pride in highlighting her talent and sensitivity in various interviews.

This heartfelt testimony from Juanes not only reveals a more intimate side of the artist but also sparks an important conversation about the challenges of raising teenagers and the significance of dialogue and empathy in family relationships. ‘It was a very tough time, but it taught me a lot. Luna made me grow as a father and as a human being,’ he concluded.

Juanes reminds us that behind the stage lights and guitar chords, there is a man facing the same challenges and emotions that millions of parents worldwide encounter.