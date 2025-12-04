Entertainment
Jubie’s Creamery Revives Award-Winning Hot Honeycomb Ice Cream
FAIRBORN, Ohio — Jubie’s Creamery is set to re-release its award-winning Hot Honeycomb ice cream on Friday, Dec. 5. This flavor earned the prestigious ‘Flavor of the Year’ title at the North American Ice Cream Association’s Conecon event.
The Hot Honeycomb ice cream blends Tasty Bacon’s millionaire’s glaze, hot honey, and honeycomb chips from Winans Coffee & Chocolate. Originally launched in June, this flavor has now garnered national recognition.
To celebrate the occasion, customers who purchase a scoop of Hot Honeycomb on Friday will receive a free scoop of any flavor. ‘Flavor of the Year’ is the highest accolade at Conecon, with votes cast by hundreds of ice cream professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs from across the nation.
In addition to winning national honors, Hot Honeycomb also won the regional award for the Midwest. Jubie’s Creamery was recognized as the Grandmaster Ice Cream Maker for its Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry flavors.
Starting Saturday, Dec. 6, Jubie’s will introduce a ‘Flight of Champions,’ allowing customers to choose five scoops from its award-winning flavors. Patrons can pick a sixth flavor to include in their flight. This offer lasts until Dec. 22.
Every purchase of Hot Honeycomb will come with a free, limited-time sticker. Additionally, Tasty Bacon’s food truck will be at Jubie’s Fairborn location, 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, on Dec. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Jubie’s also maintains a brick-and-mortar shop at 79 Foss Way in Troy. For more information, visit their website or social media pages.
