Judah Mintz Leads 76ers to Narrow Victory Over Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — The Philadelphia 76ers edged out the Memphis Grizzlies, 91-90, on Tuesday during the Salt Lake City Summer League at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Judah Mintz, who played in the G League last season, was pivotal for the 76ers, scoring 26 points and delivering several key baskets in the fourth quarter. The game was highly competitive, with the teams trading leads throughout.

Memphis started strong, showcasing offensive prowess and jumping to a 31-20 lead in the first quarter. However, Philadelphia adjusted effectively, going on a run that saw them tie the game at halftime, 46-46, with a 26-15 performance in the second quarter.

The 76ers continued their momentum into the third quarter, outscoring the Grizzlies 29-18. Despite a late-game surge from Memphis, Philadelphia held on for the win. Justin Edwards contributed 15 points for the 76ers, while Johni Broome added eight points and 12 rebounds, and Hunter Sallis chipped in 11 points off the bench.

The 76ers finished the game shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.6% from three-point range. For the Grizzlies, Tyler Burton was the standout scorer with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Aaron Estrada registered 14 points and seven assists.

Both teams will look to build on their performances as they head to Las Vegas for their next games, with Philadelphia scheduled to face San Antonio on Thursday and Memphis set to play Boston on Friday.