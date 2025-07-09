Judah Mintz Shines as 76ers Fall to Thunder in Summer League

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Judah Mintz stood out for the Philadelphia 76ers in an 89-78 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the Salt Lake City Summer League on Monday night.

The former Syracuse University guard scored a game-high 21 points in 24 minutes, shooting 7-for-12 from the field and making 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Mintz also recorded four rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Despite his impressive performance, the 76ers struggled to maintain momentum. The Thunder took control in the second quarter, outscoring Philadelphia 22-17, which included a nearly five-minute scoring drought for the Sixers.

Mintz has been making a name for himself after going undrafted in 2024. Last season, he played for the 76ers’ G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, averaging 18.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.2 rebounds over 40 games.

“I just kept playing my game and trusted my abilities,” Mintz said post-game. “I want to show what I can do at this level.”

Other notable contributors for the Sixers included Jalen Hood-Schifino, who scored 17 points, and Justin Edwards, who added 11 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

OKC had five players reach double digits, with Ajay Mitchell leading the way at 16 points. The Thunder secured the victory by maintaining a lead established early in the game.

The 76ers aim to bounce back in their next game Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, with a scheduled tip-off at 7 p.m. ET, broadcast live on NBA TV.