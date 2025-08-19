Jude Bellingham Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Out for Three to Four Months

Madrid, Spain – Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham will miss a significant part of the upcoming season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The 20-year-old English midfielder, who has been dealing with discomfort for over a year, underwent the procedure in July, following Real Madrid’s elimination from the FIFA Club World Cup. The club’s medical staff estimates that Bellingham will be sidelined for three to four months.

This absence poses a challenge for head coach Xabi Alonso, who must adjust his starting lineup without the England international.

In an encouraging sign, images surfaced Friday from Valdebebas showing Bellingham jogging on the pitch, albeit separately from his teammates. Just 30 days post-surgery, Bellingham is beginning to prepare for his eventual return, marking progress in his recovery.

The club, however, intends to proceed cautiously with his rehabilitation to ensure he recovers fully and can play without pain. In the meantime, Alonso has various players, including Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, and Franco Mastantuono, who can fill in for Bellingham during his absence.

Bellingham is likely to miss critical early-season matches, including the La Liga derby against Atletico Madrid scheduled for September 28 and the Clasico against Barcelona at the end of October. While he could return in time for the latter if recovery goes well, lingering effects from his long absence could hinder his performance.

Moreover, Bellingham will be unavailable for the opening fixtures of the UEFA Champions League group stage, with the schedule yet to be finalized.