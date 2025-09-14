Jude Law and Jason Bateman Star in ‘Black Rabbit’ Drama

LOS ANGELES, CA — A new thriller titled ‘Black Rabbit‘ will premiere on Netflix on September 18, featuring Jude Law and Jason Bateman as brothers caught in a whirlwind of crime and deception. The film explores the complicated relationship between Jake, a struggling bar owner, and his estranged brother Vince, who arrives just as Jake’s life is on the verge of improvement.

In ‘Black Rabbit’, Jake is attempting to elevate his New York City bar to higher standards while dealing with the impending judgment of a well-known food critic. However, his brother Vince’s unexpected return brings chaos, as he owes money to dangerous individuals and turns to Jake as his last hope.

While the film is described as snappy and fast-paced garbage, it also captures an emotional undertone of sibling loyalty. Jake is torn between wanting to help Vince and fearing the pitfalls of his brother’s troubling lifestyle. Bateman’s portrayal of Vince as a flawed and desperate sibling complements Law’s portrayal of the more grounded Jake.

Speaking about the film, Bateman remarked on the complexity of their characters’ relationship, stating, ‘Jake may wish he could rid himself of Vince but deep down, he is compelled to protect him, even if it puts him at risk.’

In addition to 'Black Rabbit', audiences can also look forward to other series coming to Netflix in September, such as 'Welcome to the Undervale', an adult animation featuring a cast that includes Will Forte and Eliza Coupe.