WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Wednesday denied a request from the Justice Department to unseal grand jury transcripts related to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The case concerns investigations into Epstein that took place in South Florida in the mid-2000s.

The ruling marks the first decision in a series of efforts from the Trump administration to make more information public concerning Epstein. Court documents reveal that the requests originated from federal probes conducted in 2005 and 2007.

U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg stated that the Justice Department’s request did not meet any of the established exceptions that allow for the release of grand jury materials. The ruling affects efforts to access information that many Americans believe should be available to the public.

The Justice Department is still pursuing two other requests to unseal transcripts from related to later federal investigations in Manhattan, which led to separate indictments of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

This situation has garnered significant attention, as the Trump administration’s attempts to unseal these transcripts come amidst ongoing scrutiny regarding the president’s previous connections to Epstein, a scandal that has sparked controversy within his base.

The public’s demand for transparency in this high-profile case continues as the investigation unfolds. More details are expected to emerge in the coming days.