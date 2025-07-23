News
Judge Denies Request to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts
WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Wednesday denied a request from the Justice Department to unseal grand jury transcripts related to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The case concerns investigations into Epstein that took place in South Florida in the mid-2000s.
The ruling marks the first decision in a series of efforts from the Trump administration to make more information public concerning Epstein. Court documents reveal that the requests originated from federal probes conducted in 2005 and 2007.
U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg stated that the Justice Department’s request did not meet any of the established exceptions that allow for the release of grand jury materials. The ruling affects efforts to access information that many Americans believe should be available to the public.
The Justice Department is still pursuing two other requests to unseal transcripts from related to later federal investigations in Manhattan, which led to separate indictments of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
This situation has garnered significant attention, as the Trump administration’s attempts to unseal these transcripts come amidst ongoing scrutiny regarding the president’s previous connections to Epstein, a scandal that has sparked controversy within his base.
The public’s demand for transparency in this high-profile case continues as the investigation unfolds. More details are expected to emerge in the coming days.
Recent Posts
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours