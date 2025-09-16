News
Judge Dismisses Terrorism Charges Against Mangione in Thompson Murder Case
NEW YORK CITY – A New York judge dismissed terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione on Monday but kept second-degree murder charges active. The ruling comes in connection with the high-profile killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Luigi Mangione, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Thompson outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan on December 4, 2024. At a recent court appearance, Judge Gregory Carro rejected defense arguments claiming that facing both state and federal charges constituted double jeopardy.
The judge stated that it was premature to reach such a conclusion. Mangione’s lawyers have expressed concerns about the difficulties of defending their client against multiple cases simultaneously. Supporters of Mangione have shown up to court hearings, often wearing green and referencing the popular video game character Luigi.
During the proceedings, Mangione’s attorneys requested that the judge dismiss the terrorism-related charges. They argue that New York’s definition of terrorism involves attacks on multiple individuals and does not encompass the murder of a single person.
Meanwhile, the Manhattan district attorney has countered, asserting that the murder of Thompson served a broader ideological purpose, targeting the healthcare system’s inequities.
As the legal battle progresses, Mangione faces potential life sentences in state court and the possibility of the death penalty federally. His appearance at court marked his first since February, drawing significant media and public attention.
The next hearing is expected to address the defense’s motions, which include suppressing evidence obtained during his arrest and clarifying whether they will employ an insanity defense.
This case continues to unfold, and the court’s decisions will significantly impact the trajectory of the prosecution and defense strategies ahead of trial.
