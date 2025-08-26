Judge Halts Expansion of ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Amid Environmental Concerns

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction to halt the operations of the migrant detention center known as ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ in the Florida Everglades. The ruling, made by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Thursday, responds to concerns about environmental violations that advocates say threaten the surrounding wetlands.

The injunction was first hinted at two weeks earlier, as witness testimonies continued during a multiday hearing aimed at determining whether construction should cease. The judge’s order mandates that the facility, which currently holds several hundred detainees, cannot expand further until a resolution of the case is reached. Judge Williams expects the population at the facility to diminish within 60 days as detainees are transferred to other locations.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced plans to appeal the ruling. “We believe it’s a fully lawful facility,” he asserted in a phone interview. “This is an effort by environmentalists to stall our immigration enforcement efforts.” The state filed for the court to temporarily halt the judge’s order, asserting that dismantling the facility could cause “irreparable injury” to public interest.

Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida argue that the construction of the facility violates federal environmental laws. They assert that the project endangers endangered species and disrupts ecosystems, reversing decades of restoration efforts in the Everglades. “The project creates irreparable harm in the form of habitat loss and increased mortality to endangered species in the area,” Williams said in her order.

Witnesses during the hearing reported unsanitary conditions within the facility, with detainees experiencing discomfort from mosquito infestations and failing hygiene facilities. Testimonies revealed that adding over 20 acres of asphalt could worsen runoff issues affecting neighboring wetlands.

The judge criticized state officials for their failure to consider alternative locations before building the facility in an environmentally fragile area. “In their haste to construct the detention camp, the State did not consider alternative locations,” Judge Williams stated.

Uthmeier confirmed that current detainee counts would remain stable and that his office would seek legal remedies to restore operations and build capacity at the site. Meanwhile, environmental advocates, including the Miccosukee Tribe, celebrate the ruling as a significant victory in preserving the Everglades and its ecosystems. “We will always stand up for our culture, our sovereignty, and for the Everglades,” said Tribe Chairman Talbert Cypress.

The outcome of the appeal and the future of ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ remain uncertain, as multiple lawsuits concerning the detention facility could extend this legal battle.