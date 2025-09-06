Judge Judy Plans AI-Themed Show with Baby Judge Judy

(New York, NY) – Judge Judy Sheindlin, the legendary daytime TV personality, recently shared her next project involving AI and a baby version of her iconic persona during a podcast episode. The 82-year-old judge announced, “What I want to do for my next adventure… I want to steal ‘Baby Judge Judy’ back from AI,” as she discussed the character’s rising popularity on YouTube.

Sheindlin revealed that she has not attempted to shut down the AI-generated character, which is based on past episodes of her long-running show. Instead, she aims to encourage more engagement with ‘Baby Judge Judy,’ and create a show inspired by South Park. “I want to get more people involved with this character, and then I want to take this character and create a South Park-y kind of show,” she explained.

Judge Judy believes that the project needs the right creative mind to succeed, and she specifically mentioned comedian Amy Poehler as a potential collaborator. Reflecting on Poehler’s talent, Sheindlin noted, “There’s a creativity that you have… that I don’t have,” highlighting her admiration for the actress.

Sheindlin gained fame as a judge on the ‘Judge Judy’ series from 1996 to 2021, accumulating significant revenue and viewership. After the show’s conclusion, she quickly returned to television with ‘Judy Justice‘ on Amazon Prime and has continued her television career with ‘Justice on Trial,’ which premiered last month.

The YouTube series ‘Baby Judge Judy’ features created videos where deepfake technology simulates baby voices for adult participants in previous cases. The series is put together by an unidentified creator, and while Sheindlin did not give permission for her likeness to be used, she sees its success as an opportunity to develop her concept further.

With a lighthearted tone, Poehler responded to Sheindlin’s pitch, stating, “I’m very flattered,” while labeling the idea a “genius idea.” Sheindlin wrapped up her thoughts by acknowledging the importance of adapting to life’s changes, saying, “You have to take your next adventure with your station in life.”