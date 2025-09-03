Entertainment
Judge Judy Talks Dog Care and Self-Worth with Amy Poehler
Los Angeles, CA – Judge Judy Sheindlin, the famed television personality, spoke about the importance of dog care and self-acceptance in her latest episode alongside host Amy Poehler. The episode aired on August 26, 2023.
During the interview, Judge Judy shared her thoughts on pet ownership, emphasizing the need for dog owners to keep their environments clean. “It’s simple,” she said. “Pick up after your dog. It shows respect for your community.”
The conversation took a personal turn as Judge Judy discussed how staying true to herself has been a crucial factor in her success. “Being myself comes easily,” she explained. “I’ve always known my worth, and that confidence has shaped my career.”
Poehler expressed admiration for Judge Judy’s approach to her profession, particularly in protecting her legacy. “I think it’s important to keep baby Judge Judy out of AI’s hands,” she remarked, referring to the evolving conversations around artificial intelligence in media.
Joining the episode were guests Eileen Roman, who also contributed to the discussion, and a team of executive producers, including Bill Simmons, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Weiss-Berman from Paper Kite Productions. Their collaboration focused on creative and engaging content for viewers.
The interview highlighted key aspects of self-worth and accountability, resonating with audiences of all ages. Judge Judy concluded, “Your worth is not defined by others. Stand firm in who you are.”
