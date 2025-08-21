Judge Rules Alina Habba Not Acting US Attorney for New Jersey

Washington, D.C. – A federal judge ruled Thursday that Alina Habba, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, is not legally serving as the acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. This ruling may set the stage for an appellate court review regarding the appointment processes of top prosecutors during the Trump administration.

Judge Matthew Brann, who presides over the Middle District of Pennsylvania, wrote in his decision that Habba is not qualified to perform the duties of the office. He stated, “Faced with the question of whether Ms. Habba is lawfully performing the functions and duties of the office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, I conclude that she is not.”

Judge Brann’s ruling followed challenges from defendants in two criminal cases, who argued that Habba’s appointment violated federal law. The judge further remarked, “Because she is not currently qualified to exercise the functions and duties of the office in an acting capacity, she must be disqualified from participating in any ongoing cases.”

This decision is expected to be appealed, which could introduce additional complications within the federal criminal court system in New Jersey. As this story develops, updates will be provided.