Judge Weighs Mistrial Due to Jury Intimidation Concerns

BOZEMAN, Montana — A judge is considering declaring a mistrial in the case of Jordan Palmer, who is accused of shooting Stephen Campbell in Belgrade in April 2024. Concerns arose after jurors reported feeling intimidated by Campbell’s family, who wore “Justice for Stephen” T-shirts during the trial.

The jury’s discomfort led to a request for secure parking, prompting Judge Brown to propose questioning jurors individually to gauge their feelings. This questioning is set for Friday morning, with jurors being excused afterward to limit discussions about the case.

On Thursday, Belgrade Detective Juan Cervantes testified regarding a 911 call made by Palmer. In the call, Palmer claimed that Campbell threatened him and swung at him. Despite hesitating initially, Palmer started chest compressions on Campbell after receiving instructions from dispatch.

A recorded jailhouse phone call played for the jury revealed Palmer describing Campbell as aggressive, stating, “I wasn’t thinking.” Key evidence includes a knife found in Campbell’s pocket, which was closed and described as irrelevant, and a cigarette butt significant to Campbell’s actions prior to the incident. Additionally, bullet holes in Campbell’s shirt are expected to play a crucial role in future arguments surrounding the shooting’s circumstances.

During cross-examination, the investigation conducted by the Belgrade Police Department faced scrutiny, particularly regarding Detective Cervantes’ experience with homicide cases. He admitted to failing to review key evidence, including the 911 call and Campbell’s clothing, before charging Palmer with deliberate homicide.

Testimony from neighbors proved important, with James Shults stating he reviewed his surveillance footage following inquiries about the incident. He reported activity around 12:45 AM and confirmed gunshot sounds in the footage, which he provided to the police.

