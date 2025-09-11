Judy Greer and Cooper Hoffman Star in Stephen King’s The Long Walk

LOS ANGELES, CA — Judy Greer and Cooper Hoffman star in the upcoming film, The Long Walk, directed by Lawrence, which hits theaters on Friday, Sept. 12. The movie is based on Stephen King‘s novel and follows a group of boys competing in a deadly contest for a massive prize.

Greer, 50, plays the mother of Hoffman’s character, Ray Garraty. Hoffman, 22, is the son of the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman. While working together, Greer shared insights about her experience with Hoffman, revealing that she sometimes sees similarities between him and his father.

“I was never sitting there being like, ‘Gosh, he’s so much like his dad,’” Greer said. “Because I only know Cooper, and he is my pal.” Despite never working with Philip, Greer said she was a fan of his work and occasionally caught glimpses of his expressions in Cooper. “Once in a while, when we were hanging out off set, he would make a face or something that I was like, ‘I’ve seen that face before,’” she added.

Cooper expressed that his father’s legacy continues to influence him. “It’s not always easy to step into something and not do it as well as that person did,” he said about following in his father’s footsteps. “We have an Oscar at the house, and that’s kind of looking at you your whole life.”

The film’s plot portrays a troubling competition with high stakes, and to bring authenticity to their roles, the cast endured intense conditions while filming. Cooper recalled, “We were walking 15 miles a day in 100-degree heat in concrete, no shade.”

Greer mentioned that their chemistry was immediate, stating, “I feel like I’ve known him my whole life.” The strong bond between them contributed to their performances amid the film’s emotionally charged scenes.

As Greer reflected on her admiration for Cooper’s talent, she remembers seeing his breakout performance in Licorice Pizza in 2021. “I was like, ‘Who is that kid? Oh my God, the charisma – it was bananas,'” she said.

The Long Walk features a cast that includes David Jonsson, Charlie Plummer, and Garrett Wareing. The film’s chilling narrative and intense competition set the stage for a gripping adaptation of King’s story.

The mother-son duo Greer and Hoffman brings a unique depth to this adaptation, and audiences will be able to experience their performances starting Sept. 12.