Sports
Juice Robinson and Jay White Edge Closer to AEW Returns
Jacksonville, FL – After a challenging year for Bullet Club Gold, there is promising news regarding the return of Jay White and Juice Robinson to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Robinson, who has been sidelined for over six months with a broken fibula, is nearing an in-ring comeback. He sustained the injury during a Continental Classic Gold League match against Will Ospreay in November 2024. According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, the injury occurred less than three minutes into the match when Robinson attempted to block a sunset flip but managed to finish the match despite the fracture. Meltzer said, “He should be ready soon,” although he couldn’t pinpoint an exact return date.
Juice’s situation follows a back surgery that previously kept him out of action for seven months. In the meantime, clarity regarding Jay White’s status is more limited, as he recovers from a broken foot. Meltzer noted that AEW President Tony Khan holds White in high regard, suggesting that this respect might lead to a significant storyline upon White’s return.
Meanwhile, the other members of Bullet Club Gold, Austin and Colten Gunn, have not wrestled since their loss to the Hurt Syndicate on February 11. Austin Gunn addressed fan concerns in June, affirming that both he and his brother are not injured.
With Robinson and White still sidelined, Bullet Club Gold has largely been absent from AEW programming. However, their imminent returns could signal a revival of the faction’s earlier momentum, creating excitement among fans and speculation about upcoming storylines.
