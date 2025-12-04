Entertainment
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Set to Debut in U.S. Theaters
LOS ANGELES, CA — The highly anticipated film Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution will be released in select cinemas across the United States, starting December 5, 2025. This event will also feature the first look at the anime’s third season, teasing fans ahead of its January release.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution has already opened in Japan and will be presented with both Japanese and English dubbed audio. The film recaps significant moments from the Shibuya Incident arc and previews the first two episodes of the new season.
This film marks the first major release for Jujutsu Kaisen since its second season wrapped in December 2023. Hiroaki Matsutani, a producer from TOHO Animation, emphasized that the project aims to reignite excitement among fans after a two-year gap since season two.
Throughout the film, voice actors Adam McArthur and Kayleigh McKee, who portray Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu respectively, hinted at the intense confrontations that await fans in the upcoming Culling Game arc. The film includes scenes leading to Yuta being tasked with assassinating Yuji, setting off a gripping showdown.
To promote legal movie viewing, McKee advised audiences against filming during screenings. Both actors agreed that respecting the creators’ work is essential. “What we’re creating is just too special,” McArthur remarked.
The Culling Game arc will commence streaming on Crunchyroll beginning January 8, 2026. As the series progresses, viewers can expect dramatic developments as jujutsu sorcerers face new threats brought on by the Culling Game.
With excitement building for the film’s U.S. premiere, fans are encouraged to experience Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution in theaters on its opening weekend. The culmination of several story arcs promises a wild return for the beloved franchise.
