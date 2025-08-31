Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Set to Premiere in January 2026

Tokyo, Japan – The highly anticipated continuation of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series has been confirmed. Season 3, titled Jujutsu Kaisen: Culling Game Part 1, is set to premiere in January 2026. This announcement comes alongside the release of a teaser promotional video, exciting fans around the world.

Following the events of Season 2, the new arc centers on a deadly battle led by Noritoshi Kamo, one of the most feared sorcerers in history. The story begins as people with magical powers find themselves in a survival game, escalating the overall tension and intrigue of the series.

The teaser features Yuji Itadori sitting on the stairs, reflecting on the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident. “I can’t be with everyone anymore,” he says, highlighting his emotional state after recent events. His encounter with Yuta Okkotsu, a powerful sorcerer from Jujutsu Kaisen 0, sets the stage for an epic confrontation, one that fans have eagerly awaited.

Other familiar characters, including Fushiguro, Choso, Maki Zenin, and Tsukumo, are also set to play crucial roles in the upcoming Culling Game arc. All of this culminates in a fight that promises to be animated with thrilling action.

A special theatrical project titled Jujutsu Kaisen the Movie: The Shibuya Incident Special Edition × Culling Game Advance Screening, will hit Japanese theaters on November 7, 2025. This marks the first time the Shibuya Incident will be shown in a special version on the big screen, alongside the premiere of Episodes 1 and 2 of Season 3.

Animation studio MAPPA has released a new image featuring Yuji clenching his fist, determined against the haunting backdrops of a devastated Shibuya. With Yuta by his side, the image suggests the intensity of the battles to come.

Jujutsu Kaisen debuted in March 2018 and has since become immensely popular, with over 100 million copies of the original manga sold worldwide. The first season of the anime aired from October 2020 to March 2021, followed by a successful movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, in December 2021. The second season aired from July to December 2023, creating a significant impact on viewers.

As anticipation builds for Season 3, series creator Gege Akutami is also working on new projects after the manga’s conclusion in September 2024. Akutami has partnered with artist Yuji Iwasaki for a new limited Shonen Jump series set to launch in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #41 in 2025.

Fans can expect the thrilling continuation of Jujutsu Kaisen in early 2026, alongside the release of novel cinematic experiences that will dive deeper into the story.